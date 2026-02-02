Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December $FDEC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 44.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth $227,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1%

BATS:FDEC opened at $51.56 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.