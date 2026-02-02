Enersys (ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Enersys to post earnings of $2.73 per share and revenue of $932.1250 million for the quarter. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enersys to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $180.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enersys has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $186.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $1,015,084.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,570.98. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Enersys by 442.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,796,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enersys during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Enersys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

