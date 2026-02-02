Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sse Plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SSE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th.

Get SSE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SSEZY

SSE Trading Down 0.7%

SSE Company Profile

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SSE has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68.

(Get Free Report)

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) is a United Kingdom–based energy company engaged across the electricity value chain. Its principal activities include power generation, energy supply to residential and commercial customers, and ownership/operation of electricity networks. The company has a significant presence in renewable energy development alongside conventional generation, and it provides a range of energy-related services and infrastructure solutions.

On the generation side, SSE’s portfolio spans both low-carbon technologies—such as onshore and offshore wind and hydroelectric assets—and thermal generation that supports system reliability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.