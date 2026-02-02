ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,533.77. The trade was a 23.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,150. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). ACM Research had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 13.30%.The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

