Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $355.6360 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $40.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $1,734,742.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,932.33. This represents a 65.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 151,115 shares of company stock worth $6,557,541 over the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 22.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Featured Articles

