Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,360,233 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 909,223 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,948,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,948,594 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.4%

AAPU opened at $30.15 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $2.1724 per share. This represents a $8.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 28.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPU. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 168.5% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $219,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.