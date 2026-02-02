Lear (LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $5.7812 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $590,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,383.48. The trade was a 24.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lear by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 4.0% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Lear by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical distribution systems. The company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat systems, seat components and power solutions for major vehicle manufacturers. Its electrical business delivers modules and components for battery management, infotainment, body and safety electronics, as well as advanced connectivity and electrification solutions.

The seating division develops lightweight, ergonomic seat structures, trim and mechanisms that address comfort, safety and environmental targets.

