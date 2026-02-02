New York Times (NYT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $791.5510 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New York Times Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $73.31 on Monday. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of New York Times

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Times by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,769,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,613,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,803,000 after buying an additional 425,401 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in New York Times by 98.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,031 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in New York Times by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,588,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,574,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,348,000 after purchasing an additional 411,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key New York Times News

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

Recommended Stories

