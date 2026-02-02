Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $1.3006 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $209.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 134.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 20,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Rothschild Redb raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $165.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $138.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company’s core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

