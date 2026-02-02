Corpay (CPAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Corpay to post earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $1.2339 billion for the quarter. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Corpay to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $314.71 on Monday. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $380.00 to $369.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.46.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull bought 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. This represents a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Corpay by 144.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Featured Stories

