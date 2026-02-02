Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC) versus Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Critical Survey

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) and Armlogi (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Mail and Armlogi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Mail $15.94 billion 0.25 $67.88 million N/A N/A Armlogi $190.41 million 0.12 -$15.35 million ($0.41) -1.18

Analyst Ratings

Royal Mail has higher revenue and earnings than Armlogi.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Royal Mail and Armlogi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Mail 0 0 0 0 0.00 Armlogi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

Royal Mail has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armlogi has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Mail and Armlogi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Mail N/A N/A N/A Armlogi -8.72% -62.11% -10.30%

Summary

Royal Mail beats Armlogi on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Mail

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Armlogi

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

