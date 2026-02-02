CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

CMS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CMS opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 653.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.