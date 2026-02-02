Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (SVNLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVNLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.

In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.

