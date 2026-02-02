Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diversified Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

In other news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of Diversified Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. The trade was a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Diversified Energy by 273.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Diversified Energy by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the third quarter worth $47,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Diversified Energy by 10,143.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Diversified Energy by 261.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

