Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $38.64

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.9966.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pinterest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Pinterest stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 699,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,129.78. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $590,151.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 540,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,657.88. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 105,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,466 in the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,056,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,632,000 after buying an additional 1,069,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,550,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,241 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,732,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,668 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,862,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,673,000 after acquiring an additional 718,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,079,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,952,000 after purchasing an additional 224,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

