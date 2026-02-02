Wall Street Zen Upgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Hold

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group set a $103.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

PCAR opened at $122.91 on Friday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,475,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,172,000 after purchasing an additional 363,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,534,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,139,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,971,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,084,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,798,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

