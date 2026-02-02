QUALCOMM (QCOM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $12.1635 billion for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 12.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.06.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $577,608.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,915.60. The trade was a 7.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,820 shares of company stock worth $7,883,482 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

