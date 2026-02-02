Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $273.11

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.1053.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,270.92. The trade was a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $181.86 and a one year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

