Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Target Price at $273.11

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $273.1053.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.
Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — UBS forecasts strong price appreciation for TTWO, signaling institutional optimism about upside potential ahead of earnings. UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock
- Positive Sentiment: High-conviction price target — Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and a $300 price target, implying sizable upside vs. current levels and supporting buy-side interest. Benzinga Wedbush Note
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus is constructive — Brokerages collectively give TTWO a “Moderate Buy” consensus, which can underpin demand into the company’s upcoming quarter. Take-Two Given Consensus Rating of Moderate Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Strong engagement tailwinds — Zacks previews note expected revenue growth and solid engagement for NBA 2K26, which could boost recurring revenue and monetization metrics in the quarter. Take-Two Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: How to Play the Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Industry positioning — MarketBeat highlights Take?Two as a leading pure?play gaming stock, a narrative that can attract investors seeking exposure to the gaming sector without broader tech noise. Is Take-Two Interactive the Last Pure-Play Gaming Stock?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus & metric previews — Zacks and other previews compile Street estimates for revenue, EPS and engagement metrics; these set expectations for tomorrow’s print but are not definitive catalysts by themselves. Unlocking Q3 Potential of Take-Two (TTWO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage roundup — Benzinga’s deep-dive summarizes nine analyst ratings and divergent views; useful for context but reflects mixed signals rather than a single directional catalyst. Take-Two Interactive Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/strategy debate — Commentary (Yahoo Finance) asks whether TTWO deserves reassessment after multi?year gains; this can temper momentum traders but isn’t an immediate earnings driver. Is It Time To Reassess Take-Two Interactive (TTWO)
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term product risk — Zacks flags a Borderlands 4 Switch release delay as a question mark for future console revenue, creating execution risk and raising near-term investor caution. Take-Two Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: How to Play the Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term selling pressure — Zacks notes TTWO dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting profit-taking or sensitivity to macro/sector volatility heading into earnings. Why Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 7.9%
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $220.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.73. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $181.86 and a one year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 64.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.
Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.
