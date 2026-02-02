Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $8.3450 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.21. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $9.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,200,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,180.79. This trade represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Sachetta bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $27,510.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,644.09. The trade was a 5.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $147,570 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Sensus Healthcare worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of superficial radiation therapy (SRT) systems. The company’s SRT devices utilize low-energy X-rays to treat a range of dermatological and oncological conditions, most notably non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, as well as benign lesions including keloids. By delivering targeted radiation to superficial tissue layers, Sensus Healthcare’s systems aim to provide an alternative to surgical excision or systemic therapies, offering clinicians a non-invasive treatment option for eligible patients.

The company’s flagship products include the SRT-100™ and SRT-100+™ platforms, which feature handheld applicators, adjustable energy settings and integrated safety controls.

