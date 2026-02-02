Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Kalaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kalaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

KLRS stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Kalaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $166.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Kalaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kalaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company’s lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108.

