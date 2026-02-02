Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $767.00 to $768.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.77.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $741.45 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $758.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,400. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,176 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 25,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,121,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

More Regeneron Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (qtrly revenue $3.88B; EPS $11.44 vs. consensus ~$10.74), helped by Dupixent and Eylea HD sales — a near-term fundamental driver supporting the stock. GlobeNewswire – Q4 Results

Company beat Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (qtrly revenue $3.88B; EPS $11.44 vs. consensus ~$10.74), helped by Dupixent and Eylea HD sales — a near-term fundamental driver supporting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.94 (a ~6.8% increase vs. prior $0.88), signaling confidence in cash flow and making the stock slightly more attractive to income-focused investors.

Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.94 (a ~6.8% increase vs. prior $0.88), signaling confidence in cash flow and making the stock slightly more attractive to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism persists — Raymond James reiterated a Buy and set an $870 target; Evercore/ISI and others have also lifted targets, which can support demand on dips. TipRanks – Raymond James

Analyst optimism persists — Raymond James reiterated a Buy and set an $870 target; Evercore/ISI and others have also lifted targets, which can support demand on dips. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline update: management highlighted an experimental obesity drug with added cholesterol-lowering benefits that could differentiate it in a crowded market — a potential medium-term growth driver. Reuters – Obesity drug story

Pipeline update: management highlighted an experimental obesity drug with added cholesterol-lowering benefits that could differentiate it in a crowded market — a potential medium-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for deeper detail — useful for investors who want guidance commentary and pipeline timing. Seeking Alpha – Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and the Q4 earnings call transcript are available for deeper detail — useful for investors who want guidance commentary and pipeline timing. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beats, EPS declined year-over-year (from $12.07 to $11.44) as higher expenses weighed on profitability — a headline that likely pressured sentiment. Reuters – Profit beat but EPS down YoY

Despite the beats, EPS declined year-over-year (from $12.07 to $11.44) as higher expenses weighed on profitability — a headline that likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Core Eylea weakness and investor concerns about sustainability of growth prompted some sell-side caution and profit-taking even after the beat, which helps explain the share decline today. MSN – Why shares fell

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.