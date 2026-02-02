Digital Turbine (APPS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $145.7240 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 14.59%.The company had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. On average, analysts expect Digital Turbine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Digital Turbine Trading Down 3.5%
Shares of APPS opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $585.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.26.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Digital Turbine, Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.
The company’s flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.
