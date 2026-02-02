Wall Street Zen Downgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Hold

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.69.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,257.76. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $128,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,235.68. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,310. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 981.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

