Wall Street Zen Downgrades Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) to Sell

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Diginex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Diginex stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Diginex has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diginex during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diginex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Diginex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) is a digital asset financial services and solutions provider catering to institutional clients and professional investors. The company offers end-to-end trading, custody, banking and advisory services across a range of digital assets. Through its proprietary platform, Diginex delivers secure and compliant market access, enabling clients to trade, hold and transact cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets with institutional-grade infrastructures.

Key offerings include the EQUOS digital asset exchange, which provides spot and derivatives trading, as well as a suite of custody and settlement solutions designed to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

