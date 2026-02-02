Champion Homes (SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.20. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $684.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Champion Homes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Champion Homes Stock Down 7.4%

Champion Homes stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Champion Homes has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $159,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,537.95. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. This trade represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,603. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champion Homes in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Champion Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Glenmede Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Champion Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Champion Homes

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

