Comparing Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) & FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) and FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kosmos Energy and FAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy -23.64% -26.28% -5.31% FAR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kosmos Energy and FAR”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy $1.68 billion 0.45 $189.85 million ($0.68) -2.33 FAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kosmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FAR.

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAR has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kosmos Energy and FAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy 2 5 2 0 2.00 FAR 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.14%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than FAR.

Summary

Kosmos Energy beats FAR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It undertakes a proven basin exploration program in Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About FAR

FAR Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company with primary assets in West Africa and Australia. The company holds a portfolio of exploration licenses in the Gambia and Guinea-Bissau. It also holds a petroleum exploration permit in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as First Australian Resources NL and changed its name to FAR Limited in 2010. FAR Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

