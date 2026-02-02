Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $25.19 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.1875.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In other news, CFO Richard Pulik sold 406,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $9,122,976.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,033.59. This represents a 62.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mayukh Sukhatme sold 1,018,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $22,122,381.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,267,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,005,883.59. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,332,392 shares of company stock valued at $266,393,645. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 48.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 41.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women’s health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.