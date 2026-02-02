Eaton (ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $7.1548 billion for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $351.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $399.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eaton from $440.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.30.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 43.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company’s offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

