BellRing Brands (BRBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $505.4370 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.21 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $122,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,335.16. This represents a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 432.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.5% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms are reminding investors of the March 23, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — an informational development that expands potential litigation participation but is procedural rather than evidentiary. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Deadline Alert

Multiple plaintiff firms are reminding investors of the March 23, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadline — an informational development that expands potential litigation participation but is procedural rather than evidentiary. Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman says it is scrutinizing BellRing and alleges the company misrepresented the drivers of 2025 growth and that the firm is pursuing claims tied to an alleged ~$2.9 billion value wipeout — a claim that escalates the seriousness of the legal exposure. Hagens Berman Alert

Hagens Berman says it is scrutinizing BellRing and alleges the company misrepresented the drivers of 2025 growth and that the firm is pursuing claims tied to an alleged ~$2.9 billion value wipeout — a claim that escalates the seriousness of the legal exposure. Negative Sentiment: A securities class action has been filed in the Southern District of New York covering purchases from Nov. 19, 2024 through Aug. 4, 2025 — this is an active class action that directly accuses the company of securities law violations. Gainey McKenna & Egleston Filing

A securities class action has been filed in the Southern District of New York covering purchases from Nov. 19, 2024 through Aug. 4, 2025 — this is an active class action that directly accuses the company of securities law violations. Negative Sentiment: Several other established plaintiff firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Robbins, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, and others) have filed suits or issued alerts — signaling coordinated, broad legal pressure and potential for consolidated claims. Representative Law Firm Alert

Several other established plaintiff firms (Bleichmar Fonti & Auld, Bragar Eagel & Squire, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Robbins, Rosen, Levi & Korsinsky, and others) have filed suits or issued alerts — signaling coordinated, broad legal pressure and potential for consolidated claims. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction coverage shows a sharp intraday share drop after the litigation wave and allegations of misstated sales/inventory trends; this selling pressure is amplifying volatility and downside risk for the stock. Yahoo Finance: Stock Drop Coverage

Market reaction coverage shows a sharp intraday share drop after the litigation wave and allegations of misstated sales/inventory trends; this selling pressure is amplifying volatility and downside risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded BRBR from “hold” to “strong sell,” which can further pressure sentiment and institutional holdings. Zacks Downgrade

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high?protein, better?for?you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin?off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health?conscious consumers through a portfolio of well?known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready?to?drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

