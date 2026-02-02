Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Acquires £148.50 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington purchased 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 per share, with a total value of £148.50.

Kevin Withington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 29th, Kevin Withington acquired 681 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 per share, for a total transaction of £149.82.

Ondo InsurTech Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of LON:ONDO opened at GBX 17.63 on Monday. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16 and a 52-week high of GBX 44. The stock has a market cap of £26.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.16.

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined. LeakBot is a patented self-install solution that connects to the home wireless network and, if it detects a leak, notifies the customer via the LeakBot mobile app and provides access to a team of expert LeakBot engineers to ‘find and fix’ the problem.

