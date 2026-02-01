Critical Review: Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) & American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT)

American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Free Report) and Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Biltrite and Caesarstone”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Biltrite alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Biltrite $188.74 million 0.01 -$2.64 million ($229.80) -0.31 Caesarstone $400.66 million 0.19 -$42.83 million ($2.03) -1.07

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Biltrite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesarstone. Caesarstone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Biltrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

33.7% of Caesarstone shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Biltrite and Caesarstone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 0.00 Caesarstone 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares American Biltrite and Caesarstone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Biltrite -4.16% -34.23% -6.13% Caesarstone -18.44% -19.35% -9.18%

Risk & Volatility

American Biltrite has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesarstone has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caesarstone beats American Biltrite on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Biltrite

(Get Free Report)

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers’ representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

About Caesarstone

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors. Its products are also used in other applications, such as vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, furniture, and other interior and exterior surfaces that are used in various residential and non-residential applications. The company also offers porcelain products under the Lioli brand for countertops, flooring, and cladding applications; sells natural stone, sinks, and various ancillary fabrication tools and materials; and resells natural stones, as well as various ancillaries, and fabrication and installation accessories, as well as provides fabrication and installation services. It sells its products directly to wholesalers, resellers, and fabricators; and through direct sales force and indirect network of independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot Yam Ltd. and changed its name to Caesarstone Ltd. in June 2016. Caesarstone Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Menashe, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.