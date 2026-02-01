Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) vs. NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE) Head to Head Comparison

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of NiCE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Docebo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of NiCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

NiCE has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docebo has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiCE 2 5 8 0 2.40 Docebo 1 4 7 2 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NiCE and Docebo, as reported by MarketBeat.

NiCE presently has a consensus price target of $159.77, indicating a potential upside of 50.14%. Docebo has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.85%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Docebo is more favorable than NiCE.

Profitability

This table compares NiCE and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiCE 19.48% 17.71% 12.40% Docebo 9.54% 63.56% 16.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiCE and Docebo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiCE $2.88 billion 2.34 $442.59 million $8.80 12.09 Docebo $216.93 million 2.61 $26.74 million $0.74 26.57

NiCE has higher revenue and earnings than Docebo. NiCE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Docebo beats NiCE on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiCE

NiCE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self-service enables organizations to address consumers’ needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer’s request, and connects them using real-time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NiCE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NiCE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NiCE Ltd. in June 2016. NiCE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

