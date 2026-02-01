Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Rises By 84.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,360 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the December 31st total of 24,114 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 17,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMQ stock remained flat at $23.65 during trading hours on Friday. 175,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0539 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.