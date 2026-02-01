Short Interest in Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP) Expands By 87.2%

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,432 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 4,505 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 112,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cantor Equity Partners III Stock Performance

Cantor Equity Partners III stock remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. 258,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,447. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. Cantor Equity Partners III has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners III during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Cantor Equity Partners III Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

