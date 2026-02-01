Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,826 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 9,054 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 184,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.6% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

