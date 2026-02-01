Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,826 shares, an increase of 85.8% from the December 31st total of 9,054 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 184,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE EDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $5.28.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
