Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL) Short Interest Update

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 562 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 31st total of 417 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Super Hi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Hi International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

NASDAQ:HDL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. 1,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of -0.50. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $216.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Super Hi International had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Hi International will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Super Hi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

