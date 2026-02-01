Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,228,504 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 1,659,896 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 561,296 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 91.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 115.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Fox Factory from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Fox Factory Trading Down 0.5%

Fox Factory stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 665,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,617. The firm has a market cap of $769.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.33). Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp., headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, designs, engineers and manufactures high-performance suspension systems, shock absorbers and related components for powersports, light-vehicle and mountain-bike applications. The company’s FOX brand offers a comprehensive portfolio of forks, shocks, coilovers and internal bypass dampers aimed at OEM and aftermarket customers seeking enhanced ride quality, control and durability across off-road vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles.

Founded in 1974 by Bob Fox in California, Fox Factory has expanded its technology base and market reach through strategic acquisitions such as Marzocchi Suspension, DVO Suspension and Walker Evans Racing.

