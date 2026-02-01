CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,481,504 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,097,284 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,575,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,575,086 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

CXApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,490,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,955. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CXApp has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.87.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. CXApp had a negative net margin of 227.71% and a negative return on equity of 78.32%.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CXApp stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.13% of CXApp worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

