iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 196,049 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 146,699 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 259,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 259,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. 170,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,676. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $59.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $614.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

