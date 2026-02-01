Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Up 34.0% in January

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,863 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the December 31st total of 7,360 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,846 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of Cadiz stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz, Inc (NASDAQ: CDZIP) is a land and water resource management company focused on developing sustainable water supply solutions in Southern California. The company holds approximately 36,000 acres of desert land in the Mojave Basin, where it has pursued the Cadiz Water Project—a plan to capture and convey groundwater to regional municipal and industrial customers. Cadiz oversees the permitting, design, and construction of conveyance infrastructure, including an engineered pipeline and pumping stations.

In addition to its water development activities, Cadiz operates agricultural ventures on its desert holdings, growing crops such as alfalfa while restoring degraded soils and maintaining native habitat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.