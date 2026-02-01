Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,567 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 31st total of 57,325 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,683 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UYLD. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 122,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 803,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,104,000 after buying an additional 83,669 shares during the last quarter. J. Team Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Team Financial Inc. now owns 88,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 16,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of UYLD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,105. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.1689 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

