Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,396,895 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 1,763,994 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,503 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

VRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.69 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Andrew Meslow acquired 250,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 550,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,000. The trade was a 83.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Williams & Novak LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emissary Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) is a lifestyle and accessories designer specializing in colorful, patterned handbags, luggage, travel accessories and coordinated home décor. Founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the company first gained recognition for its quilted cotton bags sold at craft shows before expanding into an established fashion brand. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley has built a reputation for distinctive prints and functional design aimed primarily at women’s casual and travel needs.

The company’s product portfolio includes day bags, weekenders, backpacks, wallets, and organizational cases, as well as an expanding range of travel gear such as rolling luggage and travel pouches.

