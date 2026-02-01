Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,257 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 9,366 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,039 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wah Fu Education Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wah Fu Education Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Price Performance

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997. Wah Fu Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ: WAFU) is a postsecondary vocational education provider in the People’s Republic of China, offering a range of career-oriented diploma and certificate programs. Through its network of licensed vocational schools, the company focuses on equipping students with practical skills in areas such as nursing, early childhood education, digital media, business administration and information technology. Wah Fu’s curriculum blends classroom instruction with hands-on training, aiming to meet the needs of local employers in sectors experiencing growth and skills shortages.

Founded in the early 2000s, Wah Fu has steadily expanded its footprint across Fujian Province, operating multiple campuses in cities including Xiamen, Fuzhou and Quanzhou.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.