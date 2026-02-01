McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 23,300 Shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf $BUFY

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf (NYSEARCA:BUFY – Free Report) by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Price Performance

Shares of BUFY stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

Ft Vst Ladrd Int Mod Buf Profile

The FT Vest Laddered International Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted, laddered portfolio of four FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The fund targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). BUFY was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

