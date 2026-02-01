Tejara Capital Ltd Has $5.54 Million Position in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

Tejara Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,114 shares during the period. Seadrill comprises 2.9% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tejara Capital Ltd’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDRL. Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill in the second quarter worth about $60,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seadrill by 77.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 512,074 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,597,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Seadrill by 288.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 594,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 441,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SDRL shares. Dnb Carnegie upgraded Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seadrill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of SDRL opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Seadrill Limited has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.56 million. Seadrill had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

