Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,468 Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMSL. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. CWM LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nautilus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nautilus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of TMSL stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $38.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.23.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

