John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Shares Acquired by Access Investment Management LLC

Access Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the period. John Wiley & Sons makes up approximately 1.7% of Access Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Access Investment Management LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 519.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:WLY opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Wiley & Sons presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and educational services company founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. The company operates through two primary segments: Research & Publishing and Education. Through these segments, Wiley produces a wide range of scholarly journals, books, reference works and digital products for academic, scientific, technical and medical markets, as well as professional development and higher education learning resources.

In its Research & Publishing segment, Wiley publishes thousands of peer-reviewed journals and maintains the Wiley Online Library, a leading platform for scientific and scholarly content.

