Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,501,433 Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,501,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,803,000. Karman accounts for about 8.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Karman by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Karman by 5,718.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Karman in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Karman during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Karman in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $118.00 target price on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Karman from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Karman from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Karman from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karman news, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $3,963,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280,750.27. This trade represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $4,713,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 666,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,472,377.09. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170 in the last ninety days.

Karman Stock Down 6.4%

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $103.78 on Friday. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $118.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.12.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.79 million for the quarter. Karman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.65%.The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives. We estimate that no single program accounted for more than 10% of sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 or the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, with revenue from over 100 active programs supporting current production and next-generation space, missile, hypersonic, and defense applications.

