Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Position in Service Properties Trust $SVC

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,964,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261,360 shares during the quarter. Service Properties Trust accounts for approximately 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.0% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SVC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

