Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Coca Cola Femsa Stock Performance

Coca Cola Femsa Cuts Dividend

NYSE KOF opened at $104.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $76.36 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9979 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 482.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 103.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

